WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. about a wide range of topics, including how Long stopped smoking weed during his WWE run because he wanted Vince McMahon to know that he took his job seriously. That and more can be found in the highlights below.

Says he stopped smoking weed out of respect to Vince McMahon:

“I said, ‘Hey man, my job is more important so I don’t want to let Vince down. That man gave me the opportunity of a lifetime and the reason I am where I am today is because of Vince. So, I quit, maybe about a year. I quit for a real long time. What made me start back, man, I think I just got kind of burnt out. I had been on the road for over 25 years of my life … I think I just kind of got stressed, then me and Chioda kind of started riding again.”

Reveals that WWE used to hold meetings regarding talent using weed:

“It was going to kill our brain cells and it was gonna do this, and it was gonna do that, but you know I guess that’s part of it. They got paid to do their job and that’s what they did.”