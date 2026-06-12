WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long recently weighed in on the possibility of returning to WWE television, and made it clear that if he ever stepped back into an on-screen role, he’d prefer doing so with Vince McMahon involved.

Speaking with TMZ Sports in an interview released on Thursday (see video below), Long discussed his current WWE Legends contract and noted that he remains available should the company call on him for future appearances. During the conversation, Long expressed his belief that McMahon still has a place in the wrestling business and suggested that WWE would benefit from his return.

“I think what we got to do, we got to get Vince back so we can do this thing right and get the fans back on board,” Long said.

Long was also asked whether he believes the door has closed on a potential McMahon return to WWE. The longtime former SmackDown General Manager said he doesn’t see it that way and reflected on the passion McMahon had for the wrestling industry throughout his career.

“I don’t think the chapter has ever closed with him. I think Vince, the way that I, like I said, I don’t know what happened or any of that stuff, but to me, in my knowing him, this was his life. He loved this. This was his life. I had a chance to ride on the plane with him and one night we was on the plane and as soon as we took off, he talked about wrestling until we landed.”

Long went on to discuss his WWE Legends agreement, noting that he remains under contract and would be obligated to appear if WWE requested his services.

“I have that Legends deal, so if they call me, I have to go to work.”

While Long emphasized that he would fulfill any responsibilities asked of him by WWE, he admitted that his preference would be to return under McMahon’s leadership.

“I’ll do what I’m told, you know, what I have to do. But if I had to go back, I wish it would be under the whims of Vince McMahon.”