As tensions escalate online between Ric Flair, Dutch Mantell, and Jim Ross, one WWE Hall of Famer is steering clear of the chaos. Teddy Long has made it crystal clear: he’s not interested in being part of the controversy.

On a recent episode of his Road Trip After Hours podcast with co-host Mac Davis, Long addressed the wave of heated online exchanges but made it clear from the outset that he has no intention of getting involved.

Davis broke down the situation for listeners: Ric Flair had sparked backlash after posting controversial tweets, including one in which he accused Jim Ross of being “attention-seeking” amid updates on his cancer battle. That drew a fiery response from Dutch Mantell, who called Flair a “dick.” Flair didn’t back down, firing off more tweets aimed at his critics, telling “haters” to “Go f yourself” while flaunting his lifestyle and wealth.

When asked for his take on the situation, Long didn’t sugarcoat his stance.

“Nothing surprises me. This is professional wrestling, man. So nothing surprises me. The thing I try to do is stay away from all this drama, because I don’t have time for it. God has blessed me — I’m still alive, still seeing the fans, and enjoying myself. So I ain’t got time for all that negativity,” he said.

Long reflected on his own past struggles in and out of the ring, emphasizing that his focus now is on positivity and personal growth.

“I know what happened to me, and I know about all that, but that’s in the past. I survived it. I made it in the world of professional wrestling. I’m now a brand. I made a name for myself. I don’t have to suck up to nobody. I’m my own boss now.”

Later in the podcast, a listener named Pretty Classy Lady brought up a past shoot interview where Long had discussed negative experiences with Ric Flair. Long didn’t walk back those remarks — instead, he stood by them while making it clear he’s not looking to rehash old conflicts.

“Yeah, I said all that. That’s in the past. People know. All I know is — I told the truth. Anytime I say something about somebody, believe me, it’s the truth. Because I’m not gonna sit out here and tell a lie.”

Long closed with a pointed message for anyone trying to drag him into the feud: he’s not biting.

“I’m trying to stay away from all this negativity and just enjoy my life. So what these guys are saying — all of them talking about each other and this and that — stay away from me. I ain’t got time for you.”

