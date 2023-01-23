WWE Hall Of Famer Teddy Long talked with Sportskeeda ahead of tonight’s WWE Raw XXX 30th anniversary show about a wide range of topics. Here are the highlights:

Appearing on Raw XXX:

“I’m so, so happy to be a part of that, man. I can’t wait to get there and see all the fans, and you know, man, you know me. I’m just gonna be holla, holla, holla.”

The differences between Vince and Stephanie McMahon regarding their management skills:

“Well, I think that Vince and Stephanie are basically the same. They’re just strictly business, you know, no hard feelings against anybody to make them feel bad or whatever, but it’s all about business.”

Quotes via WrestlingNews.co