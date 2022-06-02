WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. about a wide range of topics, including his recollection of the famous wrestler’s court, and how he was once taken there for selling viagra. Highlights from Long’s story can be found below.

Says he was taken to curt for selling viagra, and was paired with Mae Young as his lawyer:

“They took me to Wrestler’s Court for selling viagra, so I had to get a lawyer. So the lawyer I got was Mae Young. I tell Mae Young the whole story. We went into wrestler’s court and the first thing she said everybody popped. She said, ‘Well, I want you guys to know Teddy Long is not guilty of selling that Niagra.”

Says he was still found guilty and had to buy buckets of chicken and beer:

“She couldn’t say it right, so she called it Niagra! That was a great day, but I still was found guilty, so I had to buy buckets of chicken and beer for about two weeks for Bradshaw, ‘Taker, and some more of the boys.”

How he loved wrestler’s court because it was entertaining:

“I loved it. Taker was the judge … we needed stuff like that, we needed our own thing to do. We entertained the people all the time, so now let’s entertain ourselves! So I loved Wrestler’s Court, especially when I wasn’t the guy on trial … It didn’t bother me at all, but that was just something that we did and all the boys loved it.”