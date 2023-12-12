Speaking on a recent edition of the “Wrestle Binge” podcast, Teddy Long discussed a wide range of topics.

During it, the WWE Hall of Famer thinks the returns of CM Punk and Randy Orton will benefit LA Knight.

“I don’t think it’ll just be the Randy Orton and CM Punk show. I think everybody will be involved, but just maybe Randy and CM Punk might be the highlight of the night… Randy and Punk are established, okay? They’re a brand. LA Knight is trying to get there.”

He continued, “So I don’t think that’ll hurt him at all. I think anything they do with LA Knight, if he goes with Punk or Randy, the only thing it’s going to do is elevate him. It’s going to help him.”