The “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem” movie had a strong run at movie theaters across the world and has been nominated for six Annie Awards nominations.

John Cena is among the list of star-studded cast members as he plays Rocksteady in the CGI-animated movie. The movie made $167,274,954 worldwide, with $114,174,954 coming from the United States.

SHELL YEAH IS RIGHT! Congratulations to the incredible team who made our Turtles come to animated life! Six #AnnieAwards nominations well-deserved! https://t.co/DIBQcgOIk4 — John Cena (@JohnCena) January 11, 2024

The complete nominee list for each category the film is competing in:

BEST FEATURE

“Nimona”

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

“Suzume”

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem”

“The Boy and the Heron”

BEST DIRECTION – FEATURE

“Nimona”

“Robot Dreams”

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem”

“The Boy and the Heron”

BEST MUSIC – FEATURE

“Elemental”

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

“Suzume”

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem”

“The Boy and the Heron”

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN – FEATURE

“Elemental”

“Nimona”

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem”

“The Boy and the Heron”