The “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem” movie had a strong run at movie theaters across the world and has been nominated for six Annie Awards nominations.
John Cena is among the list of star-studded cast members as he plays Rocksteady in the CGI-animated movie. The movie made $167,274,954 worldwide, with $114,174,954 coming from the United States.
SHELL YEAH IS RIGHT!
Congratulations to the incredible team who made our Turtles come to animated life! Six #AnnieAwards nominations well-deserved! https://t.co/DIBQcgOIk4
— John Cena (@JohnCena) January 11, 2024
The complete nominee list for each category the film is competing in:
BEST FEATURE
“Nimona”
“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”
“Suzume”
“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem”
“The Boy and the Heron”
BEST DIRECTION – FEATURE
“Nimona”
“Robot Dreams”
“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”
“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem”
“The Boy and the Heron”
BEST MUSIC – FEATURE
“Elemental”
“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”
“Suzume”
“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem”
“The Boy and the Heron”
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN – FEATURE
“Elemental”
“Nimona”
“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”
“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem”
“The Boy and the Heron”