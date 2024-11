Some big news regarding WWE departures has surfaced.

According to one source, Tegan Nox, Baron Corbin and Indi Hartwell have all parted ways with the company.

Hartwell and Nox will be departing WWE and effectively be a free agent in 90 days, while Corbin was given notice by WWE that his contract will expire and will not be re-signed.

We will keep you posted.

UPDATE: Baron Corbin Reacts To Sudden WWE Departure

Fightful Select)