Tegan Nox Calls Io Shirai One Of The Best In The World, Says She Learned A Lot Working With Sasha Banks and Bayley

NXT star Tegan Nox spoke with Sports Illustrated ahead of her NXT women’s championship matchup against Io Shirai on tonight’s show. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Being in the ring with Sasha Banks and Bayley:
I had the chance to be in the ring with Shotzi Blackheart against Bayley and Sasha, and that was such a learning experience. It’s super exciting to see what they’ve done over the past five years, and it’s exciting to think what’s going to happen in the next 10 years. Seeing how they work and the way they present themselves as larger-than-life, I learned a lot. That’s what made the biggest difference to me, the way they presented themselves. They’re superstars, and they present themselves that way.
Talks about her nephew who watches her wrestle weekly:
I’ve got three nephews, but there is one, Charlie, who is five, he’s my driving force,” said Nox. “He’s a religious watcher, and he rings me every week to tell me he’s watched me wrestle. He’s so proud of me when he goes to school and says, ‘That’s my aunty on the TV.’ I do this for him, as well as my own love for the business. I love when he rings me every week, either telling me I suck for losing or he’s so proud of me for winning.
Calls Io Shirai one of the best wrestlers in the world:
Io is one the best wrestlers in the entire world,” said Nox. “I was lucky enough to train with her for a month when I was in Japan, and seeing her work ethic then was crazy. Now, seeing where she is in NXT, it’s mind-blowing to watch. Being able to step in the ring with her for the NXT Women’s Championship is such a big deal for me, and to do it on this stage, it’s crazy.
- Cody Rhodes Addresses Recent Claims on CM Punk’s AEW Contract Talks
- Original Plans for RAW Tag Team Match, Possible Plans for Kevin Owens
- Kevin Owens on Talking with Vince McMahon About Returning to WWE NXT
- WWE Releases Nikki Cross vs. Bayley Extreme Rules Poster with Classic Horror Movie Theme
- Charlotte Flair Reportedly Working with a Major Network on Her TV Project
- Drew McIntyre Says He Had To Talk Heath Slater Into Making Raw Appearance: “Mentally He Has Moved On”
- Rumors on WWE SummerSlam, Evolution 2 and a Possible Debut for Tessa Blanchard
- Kevin Owens Reportedly Approached Vince McMahon Regarding The Lack Of Medical Masks At The Performance Center
- Chris Jericho Says He Never Had A Problem Working With Ryback, Lists WWE Stars Who Were A Little More Difficult
- New Details on What Happened During Matt Riddle’s WWE SmackDown Debut Segment
- Rey Mysterio No Longer Under Contract With WWE, Extreme Rules Grudge Match Against Seth Rollins To Be Announced?
- New Report On Charlotte Flair Taking An Extended Break From WWE: “0% She Returns For SummerSlam”
- Drew McIntyre Insults Lana In Response to Her Comments on Sleeping with Him
- Arn Anderson Recalls The Shield Being A Dominant Faction, Says WWE Should Just Let Seth Rollins Do His Thing
- Dave Crist Reportedly Removed From IMPACT Locker Room After Failing To Apologize To Rich Swann For Injury