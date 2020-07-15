Tegan Nox Calls Io Shirai One Of The Best In The World, Says She Learned A Lot Working With Sasha Banks and Bayley

NXT star Tegan Nox spoke with Sports Illustrated ahead of her NXT women’s championship matchup against Io Shirai on tonight’s show. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Being in the ring with Sasha Banks and Bayley:

I had the chance to be in the ring with Shotzi Blackheart against Bayley and Sasha, and that was such a learning experience. It’s super exciting to see what they’ve done over the past five years, and it’s exciting to think what’s going to happen in the next 10 years. Seeing how they work and the way they present themselves as larger-than-life, I learned a lot. That’s what made the biggest difference to me, the way they presented themselves. They’re superstars, and they present themselves that way.

Talks about her nephew who watches her wrestle weekly:

I’ve got three nephews, but there is one, Charlie, who is five, he’s my driving force,” said Nox. “He’s a religious watcher, and he rings me every week to tell me he’s watched me wrestle. He’s so proud of me when he goes to school and says, ‘That’s my aunty on the TV.’ I do this for him, as well as my own love for the business. I love when he rings me every week, either telling me I suck for losing or he’s so proud of me for winning.

Calls Io Shirai one of the best wrestlers in the world: