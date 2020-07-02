Tegan Nox Earns Future WWE NXT Women’s Title Shot

Tegan Nox is the new #1 contender to WWE NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai.
Night One of the NXT Great American Bash opened up with the Fatal 4 Way Elimination Match to crown the new #1 contender to Shirai. The match saw Nox defeat Dakota Kai, Candice LeRae, and Mia Yim. LeRae was pinned first by Yim. Yim was eliminated second after being rolled up by Kai. Nox then pinned Kai to get the win and the future title shot title shot.
There’s no word yet on when Nox vs. Shirai will happen but the match should be confirmed soon and has been speculated for Night Two of the Great American Bash, which airs next Wednesday.
Below are a few shots from tonight’s Great American Bash opener from the NXT Arena on the campus of Full Sail University in Winter Park, FL:
4️⃣ women. 1️⃣ opportunity.
Who will become the No. 1 Contender to @shirai_io's #WWENXT #WomensTitle? #NXTGAB @MiaYim @DakotaKai_WWE @TeganNoxWWE_ @CandiceLeRae pic.twitter.com/ZiPsDSNghe
— WWE (@WWE) July 2, 2020
.@CandiceLeRae has been ELIMINATED!@MiaYim @DakotaKai_WWE & @TeganNoxWWE_ remain in this No. 1 Contender's #EliminationMatch! #WWENXT #NXTGAB pic.twitter.com/eW3NWiF0Ld
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) July 2, 2020
Bodies fly and rivalries get rekindled in this fiery #Fatal4Way #EliminationMatch on #WWENXT! #NXTGAB @MiaYim @DakotaKai_WWE @TeganNoxWWE_ @CandiceLeRae pic.twitter.com/B7Xw4EkIzb
— WWE (@WWE) July 2, 2020
From friends to enemies real quick. #WWENXT #NXTGAB @TeganNoxWWE_ @MiaYim pic.twitter.com/VcbOWSuGaA
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) July 2, 2020
Creativity = off the charts#WWENXT #NXTGAB @MiaYim @DakotaKai_WWE @TeganNoxWWE_ pic.twitter.com/SnypD19Qv9
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) July 2, 2020
Stunned.
Despite a masterful display of dominance, @MiaYim is ELIMINATED from the No. 1 Contender's #EliminationMatch! #WWENXT #NXTGAB @DakotaKai_WWE pic.twitter.com/lEPaChNbhX
— WWE (@WWE) July 2, 2020
to cause . #WWENXT #NXTGAB @TeganNoxWWE_ @DakotaKai_WWE pic.twitter.com/uJXi12aoVe
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) July 2, 2020
The battle heats up as @MiaYim, @TeganNoxWWE_ and @DakotaKai_WWE pull out all the stops in this #EliminationMatch! #NXTGAB #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/TpVylxMZ79
— WWE (@WWE) July 2, 2020
HARD NOX.
You deserve it, @TeganNoxWWE_! #WWENXT #NXTGAB pic.twitter.com/ps13LRGFUr
— WWE (@WWE) July 2, 2020
Her face says it all. ❤️@TeganNoxWWE_ is victorious in the No. 1 Contender's #EliminationMatch! #WWENXT #NXTGAB pic.twitter.com/YZTXNRdQxD
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) July 2, 2020
WHAT. A. MATCH @TeganNoxWWE_ picks up the win and is now the #1 Contender to the @WWENXT Women's Championship. #NXTGAB pic.twitter.com/lnetdPFeIY
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) July 2, 2020
