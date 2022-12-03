Tegan Nox is back with WWE.

Tonight’s post-Survivor Series edition of SmackDown on FS1 saw Damage CTRL come to the ring for a promo on how they were here to be role models for the SmackDown women’s division. Liv Morgan ended up interrupting, then rushing the ring to take out WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY at ringside. She then attacked Bayley but Damage CTRL triple teamed her.

The attack went on until Nox’s music hit and she rushed the ring to save Morgan. The triple team eventually caught up with Nox until Morgan saved her with a kendo stick. Nox finished Bayley off with a Shiniest Wizard, then she stood with Morgan to taunt Damage CTRL as they recovered from ringside.

Nox has not wrestled since WWE released her on November 18, 2021 along with other budget cuts. She was a member of the SmackDown brand at the time of her release.

Below are a few shots from tonight’s return at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY:

Tegan Nox is back in WWE to aid LIV against Damage CTRL! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/EnruEA9E5z — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) December 3, 2022

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.