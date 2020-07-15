Tegan Nox On Who She’d Like To Wrestle At Evolution II

During an interview with comicbook.com, Tegan Nox revealed that her first choice for an opponent at Evolution II would be Ruby Riott. Here’s what she had to say:

It’s got to be Ruby Riott. She’s right at the top for me, but if it’s a legends dream match, obviously it’s Molly Holly, but Ruby Riott is my next pick. I mean, she’s incredible. She’s such a good friend, and an incredible athlete and an incredible wrestler. She’s my main pick that I want to wrestle, so Ruby Riott at Evolution 2.

