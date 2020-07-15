Tegan Nox On Who She’d Like To Wrestle At Evolution II

During an interview with comicbook.com, Tegan Nox revealed that her first choice for an opponent at Evolution II would be Ruby Riott. Here’s what she had to say:
It’s got to be Ruby Riott. She’s right at the top for me, but if it’s a legends dream match, obviously it’s Molly Holly, but Ruby Riott is my next pick. I mean, she’s incredible. She’s such a good friend, and an incredible athlete and an incredible wrestler. She’s my main pick that I want to wrestle, so Ruby Riott at Evolution 2.
You can listen read the full interview HERE.
Credit: Comicbook.com
- Bully Ray Talks Infamous Jeff Hardy and Sting TNA Match, Says TNA Made Hardy Apologize When He Returned To The Company
- Alexa Bliss Now Charging $400 for Cameo Videos, More Wrestlers on the Platform
- Kevin Owens on Talking with Vince McMahon About Returning to WWE NXT
- Charlotte Flair Reportedly Working with a Major Network on Her TV Project
- Rhea Ripley Changes Her Hair Color
- Drew McIntyre Says He Had To Talk Heath Slater Into Making Raw Appearance: “Mentally He Has Moved On”
- Rumors on WWE SummerSlam, Evolution 2 and a Possible Debut for Tessa Blanchard
- Kevin Owens Reportedly Approached Vince McMahon Regarding The Lack Of Medical Masks At The Performance Center
- Chris Jericho Says He Never Had A Problem Working With Ryback, Lists WWE Stars Who Were A Little More Difficult
- New Details on What Happened During Matt Riddle’s WWE SmackDown Debut Segment
- Rey Mysterio No Longer Under Contract With WWE, Extreme Rules Grudge Match Against Seth Rollins To Be Announced?
- New Report On Charlotte Flair Taking An Extended Break From WWE: “0% She Returns For SummerSlam”
- Drew McIntyre Insults Lana In Response to Her Comments on Sleeping with Him
- Arn Anderson Recalls The Shield Being A Dominant Faction, Says WWE Should Just Let Seth Rollins Do His Thing
- Dave Crist Reportedly Removed From IMPACT Locker Room After Failing To Apologize To Rich Swann For Injury