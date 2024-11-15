Tegan Nox’s first post-WWE bookings have been canceled.

Just days after she was released from WWE along with Baron Corbin and Indi Hartwell, it was officially announced that Tegan Nox’s first post-WWE appearances would be for ATTACK! Pro Wrestling as part of the company’s “Under The Mistletour 2024” shows in December.

On Friday morning, ATTACK! Pro Wrestling wrote via X, “We’re sorry to have to make this important announcement regarding our December Under The Mistletour shows. An email will be going out to ticket holders shortly.”

The post was to inform fans that Tegan Nox, now performing as Nixon Newell, will no longer be appearing as scheduled at the ATTACK! Pro Wrestling “Under The Mistletour” shows on December 14 and December 15 at the Cathays Community Centre in Cardiff.

Included in the X post was the following official statement addressing the news:

We’re sorry to announce that unfortunately Tegan Nox (AKA Nixon Newell) will no longer be appearing at our Under The Mistletour events in December.



We know this news will be disappointing to the ATTACK! community, especially those who have made travel plans for the show. Our fans are the heart of ATTACK! and we’re sorry to let you down.



We’re already looking into suitable replacements for the shows, and hope to bring Nixon back to ATTACK! in 2025. However, refunds are of course available on request.



We’d like to thank WWE for its support over the past several weeks in trying to make these appearances a possibility.

Follow WrestlingHeadlines.com on our brand new Bluesky account. You can also keep up with the latest via the following additional official WrestlingHeadlines.com social media platforms: Facebook, Twitter (X), Instagram and YouTube.