Tegan Nox has joined Baron Corbin and Indi Hartwell in reacting to the news of their respective WWE departures.

As noted, news broke on Friday evening that Nox, Corbin and Hartwell have all been released from WWE.

After Baron Corbin first commented on the news, it was Indi Hartwell who commented second on X about the news.

In the third of three released talents from WWE, Nox took to X during WWE SmackDown and commented on her departure from the company.

“Some things are just out of your control and you can only do as much as you can,” she wrote. “Let’s clear one thing up though. I’m ready. Ive been ready. Just have to show people what they’ve missed.”