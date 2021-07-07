Io Shirai and Zoey Stark are your new WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions, and Tegan Nox has made her return to NXT.

Tonight’s NXT Great American Bash special saw Shirai and Stark defeat Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell to win the straps, after Nox returned and caused a distraction.

Nox was revealed to be the Superstar behind the recent battery charger teasers. As The Way looked to end the match, the lights inside the Capitol Wrestling Center went out, and the battery charger hit 100% on the big screen. Nox then appeared on the stage, shocking LeRae. This led to Shirai taking out the champs one more time, and Stark getting the pin to win on Hartwell. Nox attacked LeRae after the match and chased her to the back, allowing Shirai and Stark time for their post-match celebration.

This is the first reign for Shirai and Stark. The Way held the titles for 59 days, winning them back on May 4 after defeating Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart in a Street Fight.

As noted before, Nox returned to in-ring action in a pre-RAW dark match on Monday night, against Toni Storm. She has been out of action since September 2020 after suffering a torn ACL, her third since 2017. She was feuding with LeRae at the time of the injury, and LeRae was blamed for the injury in the storylines. It was reported that Nox actually suffered the injury while doing rehab.

Stay tuned for more on Nox’s return and the new NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions. Below are a few shots from tonight’s Great American Bash title change from the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center:

