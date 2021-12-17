Former WWE star Tegan Nox (Nixon Newell) has revealed the list of wrestlers she wants to lock up with.

Nox took to Twitter this week and revealed the list, writing, “One more thing, I got it down to a single page…who wants to tussle? [woman shrugging emoji]”

The list includes the following wrestlers: Alex Windsor, Ruby Soho (round 3), Taylor Wilde, Chris Brookes (round ?), Deonna Purrazzo, Rickey Shane Page, Serena Deeb, Mia Yim (round 2), Knockouts Champion Mickie James, AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker, Shane Haste, Kiera Hogan, Chelsea Green, Azumi, NWA World Women’s Tag Team Champion Allysin Kay, Brendan White, Thunder Rosa, Rachael Ellering, AAA World Tag Team Champion Cash Wheeler, Taya Valkyrie, Catalina Garcia, Jamie Hayter, Will Ospreay, Crazy Mary Dobson, Charlie Evans, Everyone.

She then said she wanted to face Eddie Kingston in a follow-up tweet, writing, “Also, someone better gimme @MadKing1981 too”

Nox was released from her WWE contract on Thursday, November 18, and will become a free agent when her 90-day non-compete clause expires on Wednesday, February 16. She had been with the company since 2017, but missed a significant amount of time due to various injuries.

You can see the full tweets from Nox below:

Also, someone better gimme @MadKing1981 too — Nixon Newell (@TeganNoxWWE_) December 17, 2021

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.