During a recent “Highspots’ Sign-It-Live” event, Nixon Newell (formerly Tegan Nox) discussed her WWE release(s). She shared that her “emo, pop-punk” identity clashed with the “girl next door” persona WWE wanted her to portray, making it difficult for her to fully express herself. She said,

“I’m very emo, pop-punk. This is me. Tegan Nox was so far removed from me that I was trying to get this through but I just wasn’t allowed. They preferred me to be the girl next door, instead of tattooed-up punk kid.”

Newell initially signed with WWE in 2017 but was sidelined by a torn ACL before the Mae Young Classic.

Despite a brief run on RAW in 2021, she was released without appearing. She returned in December 2022 on SmackDown, later moving to RAW and back to SmackDown before being released again in November 2024.

Bill Goldberg’s retirement match will not be against GUNTHER, despite previous hints in 2024.

According to a report from PWN Reports, Goldberg’s final match is set for this summer, with SummerSlam 2025 or WWE Crown Jewel being the most likely events.

Goldberg’s most recent match for WWE was at Elimination Chamber 2022, where he lost to Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship.

During a recent interview with FN Barn Burner, Sami Zayn commented on his recent match with Kevin Owens and how he felt taking a package piledriver at his age. He said,

“Different ball game. I felt things in my spine that I’d never felt taking that move. I used to take that move a lot in my early 20s. My entire 20s, actually, was just me taking that move pretty much. It felt very different at 40, no question.”

During the same interview, Zayn revealed that he hopes to win a WWE World Championship but doesn’t let it define his career.

While he acknowledges that winning the title would be great, Zayn stressed that he doesn’t obsess over it. He said,

“I mean, you know, I try not to live and die by these things. Of course, it would be great to win the World Title. I’ve even said this on TV as like in character. It would be great to win it but I can’t live and die by that. It’s not like, ‘Oh, I had a great career but…’ You know what I mean.”