Pro-wrestling star Tehuti Miles (fka Ashante Adonis in WWE) recently appeared on Casual Conversations With The Wrestling Classic to discuss a wide range of topics, including how Vince McMahon told him and the rest of Hit Row that WWE should be viewed as a movie production. Highlights are below.

What Vince McMahon told him and Hit Row about WWE:

“Man, I’m gonna tell you right now. This is word-for-word what Vince McMahon told me to my face on SmackDown. Well, actually, Hit Row, he told us to our face. He was like, ‘WWE is a movie production with actors who do their own stunts.’ That’s literally word-for-word coming from Vince McMahon. You can quote that.. Like, that’s literally what he said. I feel like most people don’t treat it as that.”

How people are still figuring out who they are in WWE:

“I see people, I’m not gonna say names. But I see people that are all in WWE right now. They have been on TV for a while and are just figuring out who they are. They’re just getting a character there. They’re just doing it now. Which is crazy. Because when I got into WWE, I was only wrestling for two years and I knew who I was going to be. I knew like that. The stuff that you see me You saw me doing on 205 Live and Hit Row and all that stuff. That’s what I was doing when I came into the PC.”

How he always knew who he wanted to be in WWE:

“I signed August 14, 2019. I think that week, I had a PC Live, and this is like, in front of all the peers, like not in front of a crowd, but, Bianca and Street Profits, everybody. So, in the entrance, nobody knew who I was. In the in my entrance. I was like, Man, I got to pop them somehow. I was like, I gotta do something. I just figured out when I was making my entrance, and I remember I was walking down the ramp. then I went around, and then I had seen Vanessa.. So I had kind of walked by her. Then, I kind of did an about-face turned towards her. I was like, ‘Take my hand,’ so she went to go take my hand, and I went to go kiss her hand, and then I blew it back on her face, and they popped huge. All people that are in WWE wrestling, you know? Then I continued with my entrance. I was like, that’s how you do it.”

