Pro-wrestling star Tehuti Miles was the latest guest on The Wrestling Classic’s Casual Conversations, where the Hit Row member spoke about his WWE gimmick name, Ashante Thee Adonis, and how it was pitched to him by Triple H. Miles also discusses the character work he does, and how he’s always adding new elements to keep his character fresh. Highlights from the interview are below.

On Triple H pitching him the ring name Ashante Thee Adonis:

“I had sent [WWE] six different lists of names. ‘Ashante’ was on one and ‘Adonis’ was on another. Triple H came up to me, he was like, ‘What do you think of Ashante ‘Thee’ Adonis, like Megan Thee Stallion?’ I was like, ‘That’s it!’ The name is something that stands out, it’s different. [Triple H] is like, ‘Yeah, you’re a handsome dude, so Adonis, and I like Ashante.’”

How he is constantly adding to his character and adopting new traits:

“I’ve had different approaches to when I was trying to figure out my character. I’ve told a lot of people this that are in the PC. You can pull anything from anywhere to add to your character. So when I first started thinking about the character stuff I was thinking like Floyd Mayweather, Cam Newton [for inspiration of] how I want to dress and how I want to act… One day, Velveteen, he told me, because he knew what I was trying to do. so he was like, ‘Watch this movie.’ It’s Superfly, the latest one that came out in like 2018. I watched that movie and I was like, ‘That’s it. That’s exactly what I’m trying to do.’ But in my own way, you know? So like, the hair, the way he dresses, all that stuff comes from that and then I add a little bit of everything that I see. I literally pull stuff from everywhere because you’re constantly adding to your character, constantly creating. I can’t stay the same. I’m constantly adapting, just like people do in real life.”

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)