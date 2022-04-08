The Wrestling Classic’s Casual Conversations recently conducted an interview with former WWE star Tehuti Miles, who spoke in-depth about his time with the company as a member of Hit Row, a group that Vince McMahon predicted would make the WWE a lot of money. Highlights from the interview are below.

How Vince McMahon said Hit Row would make WWE a lot of money:

“There wasn’t like a plan with like a feud or anything, but they were saying that they wanted to get to events that he wanted to get us over. Also, Vince [McMahon] and Paul Heyman, at two different times, told us, ‘We’re gonna have a lot of fun with you guys. We’re gonna make a lot of money with you guys.’ I was like, ‘Perfect. Sounds great.’ Obviously, that didn’t end up happening, but, but we actually made them a lot of money on NXT.”

How much money Hit Row made NXT during their short stint there:

“Our first three months on NXT, we debuted, and three months later, we — I know Swerve put out a tweet and stuff we legit made them over $2.1 million dollars in revenue in three months, our merch was sold out and stuff. It’s just like, damn, can you imagine? Because there were only, at the time, 500,000 to 700,000 people watching NXT every week. I was like, ‘Can you imagine what the revenue would have been if we were on SmackDown with 2 million-plus watching every week?’”

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)