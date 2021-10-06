During her appearance on Busted Open Radio, Teil Rhodes spoke on why she believes that AEW wouldn’t exist without Cody leaving the WWE. Here’s what she had to say:

Absolutely. People can have their own opinions, but AEW doesn’t happen if Cody didn’t leave on his own accord, make his little list, and throw himself into the fire. There are a lot of other pieces that had to come together too, and obviously Tony Khan being the kingpin of all that momentum that these guys had built together and separate. But none of this happens without Cody leaving. I cried when he told me he was done done. We had talked about it a lot. I sat in the car and I cried because I thought ‘he wanted to be a world champion. That was always his goal and it’s over.’