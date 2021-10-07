During her appearance on Busted Open Radio, Teil Rhodes cited complacency on the part of Ring of Honor as to why they didn’t become the alternative to the WWE. Here’s what she had to say:

They had the capital and Cody really talked fondly about that period because they gave them all a lot of creative freedom that had been missing, but they were just kind of, I mean, I don’t know. My guess is they were kind of happy with where they were at in like that niche in the business, and they weren’t looking to elevate to that next level competition wise. But yeah, that was a surprise that they didn’t want to just take all those guys.