Following shelter-in-place advisories issued by both the United States and the United Kingdom for their citizens in Qatar, the Qatari government temporarily closed its airspace on Monday, citing safety concerns for both residents and visitors. Additionally, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia have announced a complete suspension of all civilian flights through their airspace until further notice. It remains unclear when the airspace will reopen. Bryan Alverez is reporting that WWE production employees who flew in early for this Saturday’s Night of Champions event in Saudi Arabia are now stuck at the Qatar airport.

The developments follow U.S. airstrikes on multiple nuclear facilities in Iran over the weekend. In response, Iran launched a missile attack on a U.S. military base in Qatar on Monday. No casualties were reported.

Despite the escalating tensions in the region, WWE/TKO is proceeding as planned with its Night of Champions pay-per-view event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, this Saturday. The company has not issued any public statements or responded to media inquiries regarding potential changes.