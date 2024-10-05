Legends are in the house for WWE Bad Blood 2024.

A lot of them, too.

As noted, Arn Anderson noted via social media that he and Tully Blanchard of the Four Horsemen were among the many legends invited by WWE to appear at today’s special premium live event from State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA.

Heading into tonight’s show, the following pro wrestling legends have been spotted in the house:

* Arn Anderson

* Tully Blanchard

* Booker T

* Madusa

* The Steiner Bros

* Diamond Dallas Page

* Sean “X-Pac” Waltman

* Mickie James

* Jacquelyn Moore

(H/T: PWInsider Elite)