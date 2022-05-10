New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing two new matchups for the May 15th NJPW STRONG event entitled, “Collision in Philadelphia,” which takes place from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

In singles-action Ariya Daivari will be taking on Delirious, and in tag team action team CHAOS will do battle with the Bullet Club. Check out the updated lineup below.

-Chris Dickinson vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi

-Killer Kross vs. Yuya Uemera

-Tony Deppen vs. Minoru Suzuki

-Alex Coughlin, Kevin Knight, & The DKC vs. Team Filthy

-Brody King vs. Jake Something

-Karl Fredericks vs. QT Marshall

-David Finlay vs. Danny Limelight

-Tomohiro Ishii/Rocky Romero/Chuck Taylor/Ren Narita/Mascara Dorada vs. Good Brothers/Hikuelo/Juice Robinson/Jay White

-Delirious vs. Ariya Daivari