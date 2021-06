AEW has announced ten matchups for this evening’s edition of their weekly Youtube episodic Dark, which includes bouts with stars Lance Archer, Brian Cage, Colt Cabana, Abadon, and more. Check out the full lineup below.

-Rex Lawless versus Lance Archer

-Bear Bronson versus Brian Pillman Jr.

-Rekha Tehaka versus The Bunny

-Colt Cabana versus Kit Sackett

-Stu Grayson versus Serpentico

-Brian Cage versus Chandler Hopkins

-Dan Barry versus Chuck Taylor

-Diamante versus Ashley D’Amboise

-Marko Stunt versus Griff Garrison

-Ashley Vox versus Abadon