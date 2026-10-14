A WWE referee is celebrating a significant personal career milestone this week.

Longtime WWE official Tom Castor surfaced via social media on Wednesday morning to issue a statement regarding his 26-year anniversary in the pro wrestling business.

“Tonight marks 26 years for me in this amazing business,” Castor wrote via his official X account ahead of the October 14 episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network. “There is no possible way I can thank everyone that has impacted, guided, and supported me during these last twenty-six years, but I’m truly grateful for everyone that’s helped me along this journey.”

Tom Castor officially joined WWE on October 25, 2016, as a referee for the NXT developmental brand after working initial dates starting on July 29, 2016.

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