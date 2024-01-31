Tenille Dashwood, aka Emma, made an appearance on Captain’s Corner where she discussed a wide range of topics.

During it, the former WWE star discussed the evolution of her character in the company.

“I guess I was always just giving myself a hard time like joking and being the butt of the joke just to make other people laugh so it just started with that. Then Byron Saxton actually helped me out with the dance, he was doing some kind of Egyptian thing,” she explained. “Then that turned into the Emma dance as we put it together and yeah, we just went for it and that’s kind of how it came about.”

