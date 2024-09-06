Congratulations are in order for a well-known pro wrestling couple.
Tenille Dashwood, formerly known as Emma, surfaced on social media this week to announce she and Mike Rallis, formerly known as Riddick Moss, are expecting a child together.
Dashwood shared the following statement on Instagram along with video footage of she and Rallis reacting to her pregnancy test results:
Baby Rallis coming 2025
This is the raw unedited version of us finding out the amazing news. Unedited other than the beeps over my language… my apologies
Could you tell how nervous I was to look? I didn’t even answer Mikes questions! In fact, there’s more to this story that I’ll explain at a later date. For now we wanted to share our news and how over the moon we are to be parents and welcome our little one into the world ❤️