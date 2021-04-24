– Tenille Dashwood will take on Deonna Purrazzo for the Knockouts Championship at Sunday’s Rebellion pay-per-view event.

Ahead of the match, she showed a photo of her defeating Purrazzo during a March 2016 episode of NXT. She sent out the following:

I BEG you to find this version of yourself and bring her to the ring Sunday… #IMPACTRebellion https://t.co/BohqyYsbEt — The Virtuosa (@DeonnaPurrazzo) April 24, 2021

– Sami Callihan will take on Trey Miguel in a Last Man Standing Match at Rebellion. Impact released this video Callihan sending this warning: