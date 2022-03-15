IMPACT star and current Knockouts tag champion Tenille Dashwood recently participated in a virtual signing with Captain’s Corner on Facebook, which saw Dashwood speak on a number of pro-wrestling topics including her scrapped feud with Becky Lynch in WWE, and what winning gold in IMPACT means to her. Highlights are below.

Recalls her WWE feud with Becky Lynch getting scrapped:

“I feel like I worked with everyone that was there when I was. You know what, we were supposed to have a feud, Becky Lynch and I that we never really got to finish or it barely even got started, honestly. That was unfortunate because I think it would have been pretty damn good. I would have kicked her ass too, obviously, but it didn’t happen, unfortunately.”

On winning the IMPACT Knockouts tag titles:

“Basically, we kicked the IInspiration’s ass. May I say, also, this was my first championship in any major promotion in my whole wrestling career. I have been wrestling for 20 years, 10 years professionally, and this was my first championship.”

