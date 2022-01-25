IMPACT has announced on Twitter that Knockouts superstar Tenille Dashwood will be unable to compete on this Thursday’s episode of IMPACT on AXS, and instead will be replaced by Kaleb Konley. Konley will be teaming up with Madison Rayne to challenge the IInspiration for the Knockouts tag team titles.

Card Subject To Change.@TenilleDashwood is unable to compete in the Knockouts World Tag Team Title match this Thursday on #IMPACTonAXSTV!

Taking her place will be @kalebKonley!@CassieLee @JessicaMcKay pic.twitter.com/ohBv3ZXgIy

