According to Fightful Select, Tenille Dashwood has signed an exclusive contract with Impact Wrestling but the length of the contract is unknown. She did note, however, that she doesn’t have any plans of going anywhere else as long as she remains happy with the company. Dashwood added that she had explored all her options before eventually signing with Impact. She made her decision because she feels Impact made it clear how important it was that they signed her. Regardless of where she’s signed, she “can’t picture wrestling not being in her life.”

Dashwood had recently made her Impact return after being absent for 6 months.