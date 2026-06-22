Congratulations are in order for a pro wrestling power couple.

Tenille Dashwood and Mike Rallis, both former WWE Superstars formerly known as Emma and Riddick “Madcap” Moss, respectively, welcomed their new bundle of joy to the world this week.

On Monday, photos were shared via PEOPLE.com, showing the happy couple with their second child together.

“Tenille Dashwood and Mike Rallis are officially parents of two,” People wrote as the caption to the photos (see post below). “The former WWE stars welcomed their second baby together, daughter Olivia Joy Rallis, on Friday, June 19, at 9:10 a.m., sharing the news exclusively with PEOPLE.”