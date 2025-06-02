Tenille Dashwood is now a United States citizen.

Born in Australia and formerly known as Emma in WWE, Dashwood surfaced on social media this week to announce that she has officially become a U.S. citizen.

She wrote the following via her Instagram page about it, along with some photos of herself with the documents confirming her U.S. citizenship, which were taken while she was pregnant with fellow former WWE Superstar Riddick “Madcap” Moss: