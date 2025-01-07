Several backstage news and notes have come out of the debut episode of WWE Raw on Netflix from the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California.

Featured below are some of the notes coming out of the historic premiere episode from January 6, 2025.

* The Saudi Arabia video package for the Royal Rumble received significant boos from the audience.

* There were no Main Event or Speed tapings this week. Sources mentioned that WWE prioritized the ring unveiling as a key part of their plans for Raw on Netflix. Scheduling matches before 5 PM local time was deemed suboptimal.

* The production for Raw was described by insiders as being on par with WrestleMania-level efforts. However, Triple H’s opening segment and the Logan Paul video were absent from internal rundowns.

* The Rock spent time backstage after his segments, while this week marked Rhea Ripley’s second singles match on Raw in the past year, and her third overall in that time frame.

* The backstage environment was reportedly tense due to the high stakes of the show. Michael Hayes and Bobby Roode produced The Rock’s segment, which was notable since segments without physical action typically don’t involve producers.

* WWE opted not to use their usual blanket sound effects during the broadcast.

* Several celebrities were present at the show but weren’t featured on air, including Will Friedle, Kieran Culkin, Maryse, Kay Adams, and Eric Andre.

* Becky Lynch was not at the event, contrary to expectations. Some talent believed both Lynch and Penta would attend, but that didn’t happen. For a detailed backstage update on WWE’s plans for the return of “The Man,” click here.

* Finally, WWE had the option to extend the broadcast if needed, as they have a flexible “out” in place.

