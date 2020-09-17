According to Fightful Select, the match between NWA Women’s champion Thunder Rosa and Ivelisse appeared to be much stiffer than usual because it actually was. The two had a communications breakdown that resulted in them not getting along throughout the match.

According to several wrestlers, the two weren’t getting along before the match either. Rosa has been working with some of the women who have been working with Dustin Rhodes and apparently has been attempting to slide into a leadership role. She’s also known for working stiff which can be a good or bad thing depending on who you ask.

Possibly due to their prior tension, Ivelisse began underselling some of Rosa’s offense which upset her. This caused the two to start working more snug. Fightful was informed that people in attendance believed that the match was going to need to be edited, but were not informed if it actually was. It’s believed that Rosa did not want to look bad in the situation or the match, because she takes NWA’s reputation seriously.

Fightful was also told that many people backstage supported Rosa in this situation, but as the match continued, they became uncomfortable with the way things were playing out. Some were shocked that AEW continued to advertise their program for next week’s Wednesday Night Dynamite despite knowing they had tension.