A new American Gladiators reboot is on the way, featuring a lineup that includes The Miz, Kamille, Wardlow, Jessie Godderz, and Rick Boogs.

According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there are reportedly some behind-the-scenes issues stemming from “one side” over the inclusion of both WWE and AEW talent in the same project.

Barry Poznick, General Manager of MGM Alternative, Evolution Media, and Big Fish Entertainment, recently spoke highly of The Miz, stating,

“We’re excited to officially welcome WWE Superstar Mike ‘The Miz’ Mizanin to the American Gladiators family. He’s the perfect host for the new era of this iconic franchise.”

The revived American Gladiators will stream on Amazon Prime and will feature a mix of classic events and brand-new challenges.

Terri Runnels recently opened up about her time in WWE and how she ended up competing in matches despite not wanting to wrestle. During an appearance on the “Ring The Belle” podcast, Runnels reflected on her in-ring career, noting that between 1999 and 2003, she took part in several matches even though it wasn’t something she had ever aspired to do.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On initially being told that she was going to wrestle: “Imagine getting to TVs. You love managing, you love everything about what you do, and then all of the sudden, one day they go, ‘Tonight, you’re going to wrestle in front of millions of people on live television.’ Not to mention the thousands and thousands in the arena that are packed here. We’re going to teach you what you’re going to do in about 10 minutes from now. Yeah, it was brutal. I begged Vince, please don’t make me wrestle. Yeah, it was pretty clear that I was going to wrestle.”

On preferring to take bumps from guys: “All these women and people want to be wrestlers and train for years and years just to be able to wrestle and I didn’t want to. I loved taking bumps from the guys, Kane picked me up from the neck and tossed me to the front row chairs, Dudleys put me through the table, great. But I did not want to wrestle and the bad thing was, I had to memorize it as if it were a ballet, which god forbid when they needed to go home early or stretch that match out, they’re like, ‘Terri is in the match, we can’t do either.’”

Damian Priest likes to keep things light on the road with WWE, and part of his approach includes wearing superhero costumes. He shared the fun detail during an appearance on Cody Rhodes’ “What Do You Want To Talk About?” podcast.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On keeping things fun during charter flights: “You know the way I fly. You know how I am on the charters with the boys and girls. We’re going to have a good time… What happens is, after a few libations and some time in the air, I feel like some people need some help. Superheroes are the best at helping. You’ll see me like this, then I’ll walk away, and the next time you see me, I’m in full costume and character. There is no more Damian Priest.”

On who he’s portrayed: “So far, I’ve only done two in full costume. Aquaman and Batman. I’ve done Aquaman twice.”

On if he thinks it’s helped people: “I think I brought joy, so yes. The reactions are funny because you get everyone going like, ‘What?’ or people waking up from a nap and seeing me and being like, ‘Where am I?’ We’re having libations, so someone like Jimmy Uso, he saw me as Aquaman. Never seen somebody more mad. He didn’t get up or say a word to me. He just sat there mean mugging, but it was real. I’ve talked to him about it and he was like, ‘I don’t know why I was so hot about it.’”