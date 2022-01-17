TERMINUS, a promotion launched by Jonathan Gresham and Baron Black, held its inaugural event tonight in Atlanta, Georgia at the Salvation Army KROC. Here are the results, courtesy of Fightful:
– Lee Moriarty def. Josh Woods
– Terminal Eliminator 4-Way: Daniel Garcia def. JDX, Adam Priest, and Invictus Khash
– Mike Bennett def. Moose via disqualification
– Diamante def. Janai Kai
– IMPACT Digital Media Championship: Jordynne Grace def. Kiera Hogan
– ROH World Championship: Bandido def. Baron Black
– Joe Keys & Dante Caballero def. Tracy Williams & Fred Yehi
– ROH World Championship (Original): Jonathan Gresham and Josh Alexander resulted in a draw via double-pin