TERMINUS, a promotion launched by Jonathan Gresham and Baron Black, held its inaugural event tonight in Atlanta, Georgia at the Salvation Army KROC. Here are the results, courtesy of Fightful:

– Lee Moriarty def. Josh Woods

– Terminal Eliminator 4-Way: Daniel Garcia def. JDX, Adam Priest, and Invictus Khash

– Mike Bennett def. Moose via disqualification

– Diamante def. Janai Kai

– IMPACT Digital Media Championship: Jordynne Grace def. Kiera Hogan

– ROH World Championship: Bandido def. Baron Black

– Joe Keys & Dante Caballero def. Tracy Williams & Fred Yehi

– ROH World Championship (Original): Jonathan Gresham and Josh Alexander resulted in a draw via double-pin