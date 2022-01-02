TERMINUS has made two big announcements to start the 2022 year.

First the new promotion has revealed that Lenny Leonard and Dave Prazak will be on commentary for their inaugural event on January 16th from the Kroc Center in Atlanta, Georgia.

Second…the event, which features a slew of title matches and other top competition from across the industry, will now be available for fans to watch on FITE TV. Check it out below.

ALL • ROADS • LEAD • HERE Join us January 16th as we stream live on @FiteTV! Pre-sale available soon! https://t.co/UgTontNw1T pic.twitter.com/1z4yCh0zix — T E R M I N U S (@TERMINUSpro) January 1, 2022