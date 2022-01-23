TERMINUS Pro has announced on Twitter that former NXT cruiserweight champion Lio Rush will be competing at their second ever event on February 24th in Atlanta, Georgia. This news comes one day after Rush revealed that he would be an official free agent after his contract with AEW expires next month.

Other stars announced for TERMINUS are Shane “Swerve” Strickland and AEW’s Santana. We’ll keep you updated on the card for the show when it drops.