TERMINUS PRO has announced on Twitter that Adam Priest will take on Will Ferrara at the promotion’s third-ever event, which takes place on July 21st at the Oasis Event Center in Atlanta, Georgia.

TERMINUS also welcomes former ROH star Kaun as a competitor for the event, where he will hold an open challenge.

-Jonathan Gresham vs. Konosuke Takeshita

-Queen Aminata vs. Masha Slamovich

-Jay Lethal vs. Baron Black

-Invictus Khash vs. Mike Bennett

-The Factory vs. C4

-Kaun open challenge

-Adam Priest vs. Will Ferrara