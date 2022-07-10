TERMINUS PRO has announced on Twitter that Adam Priest will take on Will Ferrara at the promotion’s third-ever event, which takes place on July 21st at the Oasis Event Center in Atlanta, Georgia.
TERMINUS also welcomes former ROH star Kaun as a competitor for the event, where he will hold an open challenge.
WELCOME • TO • TERMINUS
ADAM PRIEST •vs• WILL FERRARA
🎟https://t.co/bOefyex1pZ@FiteTV🔗https://t.co/TrUggXnRmG pic.twitter.com/FwBvQMna9I
— TERMINUS (@TERMINUSpro) July 9, 2022
WELCOME • TO • TERMINUS
KAUN • OPEN • CHALLENGE
🎟https://t.co/bOefyex1pZ@FiteTV🔗https://t.co/TrUggXnRmG pic.twitter.com/uhASduUPMH
— TERMINUS (@TERMINUSpro) July 10, 2022
-Jonathan Gresham vs. Konosuke Takeshita
-Queen Aminata vs. Masha Slamovich
-Jay Lethal vs. Baron Black
-Invictus Khash vs. Mike Bennett
-The Factory vs. C4
-Kaun open challenge
-Adam Priest vs. Will Ferrara