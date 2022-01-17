AEW star Santana made an unadvertised appearance at the end of the TERMINUS All Roads Lead Here event on Sunday night at the Salvation Army KROC Atlanta in Atlanta, Georgia.
It happened when she confronted ROH Original World Champion Jonathan Gresham.
Santana issued a challenge to Gresham for the original ROH Title at the next TERMINUS event on Thursday, February 24th.
This match is going to be EPIC
February 24th, @Santana_Proud vs @TheJonGresham for the Original ROH World Championship!#TERMINUS • @TERMINUSpro • #ALLROADSLEADHERE pic.twitter.com/5WpsAd4WkP
