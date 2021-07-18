During a recent interview with Sunset Flip Radio, Terrence and Terrell Hughes (sons of WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley) revealed that they were one of the many extras who worked under a mask as members of RETRIBUTION during the faction’s weekly invasion of WWE programming. Hear what they had to say on the experience below.

“There were a lot of people there. Every week it was like 50 people. They had two different things, the Raw Underground section with people around the ring and they had RETRIBUTION. Every week was something different. One week, we jumped Titus O’Neil and Humberto (Carrillo). The next week, we jumped the ring. The next week, we just stood around in a backstage vignette for a promo. It was a bunch of random stuff because everyone is under a mask. There was really no job that we couldn’t do.”

