Ahead of tonight’s AEW Revolution pay per view Sports Illustrated caught up with the legendary Terry Funk and get his thoughts on the main event exploding barbed wire deathmatch between Jon Moxley and AEW world champion Kenny Omega. Highlights from the interview are below.

Calls the exploding barbed wire deathmatch the roughest style of matchup he’s ever been in:

It’s the roughest style match I’ve ever been in. I put a lot into those matches. I put in 100%, and I came out with a lot of damage to my body. If you want to make this match work, you need to give the people their money’s worth. That’s the bottom line, that’s the most important thing. You need to do whatever you can to accomplish that. Physically, that can sometimes be a rugged game to play.

On the feud being settled under such dire circumstances:

You’re not trying to tell a story, you’re trying to win a g—— match. That’s the whole point. Win the match, win the fight.

Says he’s happy to have lived the life of a pro-wrestler:

For me, I always loved what I did, and I did it to the best of my ability. I tried to always keep my matches different. In wrestling, you don’t always go through the front door. Sometimes you go through the side door or the back door. I’m happy that still means something to people.

Advice for Moxley and Omega: