Former wrestling star Manny Fernandez recently presented WWE Hall of Famer Terry Funk with the Stanley Weston Lifetime Achievement Award on behalf of Pro Wrestling Illustrated.

Brian Solomon posted a photo of the moment. He writes, “Terry Funk officially receives his Stanley Weston Lifetime Achievement Award from Pro Wrestling Illustrated—brought to him by his great friend, “Raging Bull” Manny Fernandez! Thanks to Manny for making the trip! And thanks to Seth Turner of @IPWHF for making the connection!”

You can check it out below.