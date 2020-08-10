Terry Funk On Sabu’s Financial Woes

During his interview with Wrestlezone, Terry Funk spoke highly of Sabu but revealed that the business wasn’t good to him from a financial standpoint. Here’s what he had to say:

He loved the business, I’m sure he still loves it, but as far as far as financially goes, it wasn’t that good to him. Why? Because the one person that makes you rich wasn’t there and he had the qualities to do it, but he did so much. And he loved it so much that he is very much like Cactus, destroyed their bodies for the fans. I saw The Sheik in his eyes, but Sabu was Sabu from the heart, when it came to wanting to have a match that would be remembered from then on and that time on and to make every match that he was in the main event. He tried to do that all the time.

You can read the interview HERE.

Credit: Wrestlezone.