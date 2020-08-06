Terry Funk Praises The Rhodes Family, Thinks Dustin and Cody Will Continue Doing The Wrestling Business Right

Prof-wrestling legend Terry Funk recently spoke with WrestleZone to discuss the legacy of Dusty Rhodes and talk about the brilliance of the entire Rhodes family. Highlights are below.

Praises the Rhodes family for being phenomenal in-ring performers:

I think all the Rhodes are phenomenal in-ring performers and I think Cody is as sharp as you can get. They’ve all got great minds for the business. It’s a similar situation to the Funk family. You got the Rhodes family there, very similar to my brother and I growing up in the business. Our father passed away at a young age. He was 54, but that’s not old, no.

Thinks Dustin and Cody Rhodes will continue succeeding in wrestling:

Dusty, he passed away and I think those kids they are in love with their father and that makes them in love with the business and they love the business and they will do the right thing and they will continue on in it. They don’t ever want to give up.

