WWE Hall of Famer Terry Funk is reportedly suffering from dementia.

It was noted on the latest edition of WWE Hall of Famer Don Muraco’s “Magnificent” podcast that Funk is in an assisted living home and is dealing with dementia. Muraco said Funk is still living in Amarillo, Texas, but is in an assisted living facility.

The health update on Funk was confirmed by PWInsider. Funk has been dealing with health issues for some time, which have gotten progressively worse over the last year following the passing of his wife Vickie in 2019.

