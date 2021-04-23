Pro-wrestling legend Terry Funk is currently recovering from COVID-19 according to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

The report mentions that Funk is doing just fine, and is currently in isolation at his residence in Amarillo Texas. While not confirmed, Funk believes he contracted the virus from recently attending a church service.

The former multi-time champion was forced to cancel an appearance at the Big Event Convention in New York City last year due to health issues, with a number of stars, including AEW’s Dustin Rhodes, giving the hardcore master a recent shoutout on social media, as it became known that he was in an immense amount of pain from years of taking the bumps he did.

We here at Wrestling Headlines want to wish the Funker a speedy recovery.